Trump to Name Dec. 5 as National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush

In addition to Wednesday being designated as a National Day of Mourning, a state funeral is being planned for former President George H.W. Bush. He served as the nation's 41st president after a career of public service that included jobs as vice president, ambassador, CIA director and a member of Congress.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, President Trump and the first lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush's passing. Trump is in Argentina for the G20 summit. He was planning to speak to former President George W. Bush Saturday morning by telephone and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the first lady, and the entire country.

A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors, Sander said in a statement.

The president and first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

