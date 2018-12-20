Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays off Gold Star Family's Mortgage for Christmas

A Utah-based Gold Star family just got the Christmas gift they never expected – their mortgage completely paid off thanks to the generosity of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Army Major Brent Russell Taylor, 39, was killed in action during his fourth deployment on November 3, 2018. He was training an Afghan Army commando battalion, near Kabul, Afghanistan.

Major Taylor left behind his wife Jennie and their seven children, Megan, Lincoln, Alex, Jacob, Ellie, Jonathan, and Caroline.

"Brent is a man that's larger than life, especially now that we've lost him. A man who loves his country, loves his family, and above all, loves his God. I am a Gold Star wife, which I never expected to be, but I'm a very proud army wife. I really am," Jennie Taylor said during an interview Friday on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

Major Taylor's sudden death left his wife worried about how she'll make enough money to support their large family. That's when the Tunnel to Towers Foundation stepped in.

.

The organization's CEO, Frank Siller, joined Taylor for her interview with Fox and surprised her by telling her Tunnel to Towers had completely paid off her mortgage.

"This is paid off in full. It's done. It's finished. You'll never have to worry about it again," Sillers said. "It's the least we can do as a country and for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation."

Taylor was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Brent's our provider. I stayed home with our seven children and that's where I want to be. I don't want them to lose him to war and then all of a sudden I have to work a couple of jobs to try to make ends meet so this is just unbelievable," she said.