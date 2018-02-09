ABC News' Linsey Davis Shares Children's Book that Helps Them See God's Hand in Everyday Life

With so much bad news in the world, parents do their best to shield their children from the worst of it while helping them discover the wonder of the world around them.

Journalist Linsey Davis is an Emmy award winning correspondent for ABC World News, Good Morning America and Nightline. She's covered major news stories around the globe from terror attacks to natural disasters.

ABC's Linsey Davis talks with Terry Meeuwsen about her book, The World is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings on Friday's 700 Club.

Her biggest accomplishment to date, though, is her three-year-old son, Ayden, who's the inspiration for Linsey's new children's book, The World is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings. It's an exploration of the splendor and majesty of God's blessings all around us as seen through the eyes of the very young.