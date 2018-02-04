2 Amtrak Workers Killed, 116 Hurt in South Carolina Crash

An Amtrak train collided with a CSX train and derailed early Sunday morning.

The Amtrak train was traveling from New York to Miami when it crashed into that freight train in Cayce, South Carolina.

The Lexington Sheriff Department is confirming two fatalities. According to the Associated Press there are 116 hurt.

#CONFIRMED: Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed two deaths in passenger train versus freight train. Please follow and share official sources for such information. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

Authorities say the two killed were Amtrak employees.

President Trump took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

In a statement to CBN News, Amtrak says, "We are cooperating fully with the NTSB, which is leading the investigation, as well as working with FRA and CSX. CSX owns and controls the Columbia Subdivision where the accident occurred."

They went on to say, "Amtrak is working to take care of everyone who was on the train, including family members of our passengers and crew."

According to Amtrak, the lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers.

An Amtrak train transporting dozens of members of Congress and staff to a Republican retreat struck a truck in Crozet, Virginia, last week. One person was killed.

An Amtrak derailment in December 2017 left three people dead and more than 100 injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBN News for updates.