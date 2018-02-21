Displaying
'Billy Graham Finished Faithfully': Lawmakers Mourn the Loss of 'America's Pastor'

02-21-2018
Abigail Robertson

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers are joining the chorus of condolences pouring in for the family of famed evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, from natural causes. He was 99 years old.

Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-NC, says he has known Graham since 1971. He first met him when he served as his caddy at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, and says he still keeps the Bible Graham presented him with as a thank you in his congressional office. 

"Billy Graham was a remarkably humble man, instantly recognizable around the world but fully aware that his success was not his own," Pittenger said in a statement. "While we mourn, I am convinced he very much looked forward to this day when he finally met his Savior face to face."

Pittenger has worked on several of Dr. Graham's ministry projects since meeting him in the 1970s. 

"Billy Graham finished faithfully," continued Pittenger. "His legacy is not fame or statistics, but faithfulness to his calling."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, commended Graham's teachings on inclusiveness and diversity.  

And many other lawmakers from around the country have chimed in, referring to Graham as one of the "greatest spiritual and moral leaders in America's history."

