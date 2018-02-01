Brownback Sworn In As Ambassador-At-Large for International Religious Freedom

Former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback was officially sworn in Thursday afternoon as U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback, who also served Kansas in the Senate, was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol by Vice President Mike Pence.

"Never before has there been more religious persecution than there is in the world today, I am sad to say that," Brownback said. "Yet this is a foundational human right. If you want more security and less terrorism in your country have more religious freedom. It's a byproduct, a fruit of more security and peace. It's in all the data and now we need to spread it to all the world."

Brownback said America's promotion of international religious freedom demands standing up for the rights of the world's most vulnerable populations.

He said ISIS continues to target members of multiple religions and ethnicities for rape, kidnapping, enslavement and death.

Brownback said with this Trump administration behind him, those atrocities must and will stop.

"We've got several key places that are really big problems right now," said Brownback. "In Iraq there is genocide against the Yazidis and Christians. We have made that declaration. People know it's going on, there is no reason we shouldn't be all this and put this back down."

President Tump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador's post last July, but Democrats opposed his appointment.

He was confirmed for the position after senators voted 49-49, with the Vice President breaking the tie.

Brownback said, "Not many people have that distinction of having the Vice President vote him twice for the same job. But I do."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement after attending the swearing-in ceremony:

"I was honored to attend the swearing in of my friend Sam Brownback as the next Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, a moment that sends a clear message to the foes of religious freedom that America is back! With Congress recently elevating the role of this ambassadorship, Sam is now empowered to help persecuted religious minorities around the world – a vision that President Trump and Vice President Pence are fully committed to pursuing. I've known Sam for almost two decades, and I've watched him champion this issue since the earliest days of our friendship. He knows that persecution has reached such critical levels that it isn't just a diplomatic mission that's needed but a rescue mission."

Brownback ended his speech by saying, he wants to see the expansion of religious freedom around the globe. A fight for the voiceless. A fight that God will bless.

