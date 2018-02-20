'Don't Let Dems Take Elections From You!' Trump Urges PA GOP to Challenge New District Maps

President Donald Trump is urging Republicans in Pennsylvania to challenge the new state congressional map released Monday by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, he referred to the map as a "pushed Congressional Map" and warned, "Don't let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!"

Hope Republicans in the Great State of Pennsylvania challenge the new "pushed" Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Your Original was correct! Don't let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

The new map, introduced by the PA Supreme Court, increases the Democrats' chances of winning key races across the state in 2018. Last month, the court ruled the 6-year-old GOP-drawn map was unlawfully gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

Republicans in Pennsylvania have already announced plans to challenge the map in federal court.

The new map will not apply to next month's special election to replace former pro-life Rep. Tim Murphy, R-PA, who resigned after reports emerged he encouraged a mistress to have an abortion. It will, however, be in effect by the May 15 primaries and 2018 midterms.

