Envelope With Substance Forces Evacuation at Marine Corps Base In Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va -- Numerous firefighters and paramedics responded to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va. for a hazmat situation Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were first dispatched to Henderson Hall, the headquarters of the U.S. Marine Corps, just after 4:30 p.m. for a hazardous materials call.

Pentagon sources tell CBN News an envelope with an unknown substance was opened and several people fell ill. People were reportedly being treated for symptoms that included a sore throat, nosebleed and a burning sensation.

CBN News has confirmed 11 people became sick and were treated. Three people were transported for medical care.

The Arlington County Fire Department says on Twitter that the three are stable and the investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Marine Corps wrote on Twitter, "An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today, aboard Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building."

The Marine Corps also said base officials are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and the FBI. Several Marines were receiving medical care as a result of the incident.

Thus far there is no official word as to the nature of what happened or the substance involved.

The joint base is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., bordering Arlington National Cemetery.