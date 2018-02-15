Fate of the Dreamers Unknown After Senate Fails to Pass Any Immigration Bill

The fate of the dreamers is still unknown after the Senate failed to agree on any solution ensuring their continued protection in America. Four different immigration plans were voted on in a row on Thursday afternoon, but none of them were able to receive the 60 votes needed to proceed forward.

All four bills provided protection for DACA recipients, but differed in their plans for increased border security. The President indicated the only bill proposed he would sign into law was the Secure and Succeed Act introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R - Iowa, which mirrored the immigration framework put out by the White House.

The bill provided a pathway to citizenship for around 1.8 million Dreamers, designated $25 billion for a border wall, ended the visa lottery program and strengthened law enforcement efforts to fight human and drug trafficking.

It was the final of the four bills taken up Thursday afternoon and received the fewest votes of support, with only 39 "yeas."

The other three measures all garnered more than 50 votes, but none of them were able to clear the 60 vote threshold.

The immigration debate is currently over with no solution in sight.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R - S.C., who supported all four measures, says he is disappointed with the outcome.

"I supported all four proposals, including the legislation backed by President Trump. Unfortunately, they all failed to reach the sixty votes necessary to move forward," said Graham in a statement. "The only way forward is for President Trump to grab the reins and lead us to a solution."