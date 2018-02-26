First Transgender Recruit Since President's Ban Signs-Up For Military Service

Pentagon officials told CBN News on Monday, the first transgender recruit has officially signed up for the US military since the White House called for the ban of all such individuals from serving in the armed forces.

"The person went through all the physical, psychological and medical requirements, passed and signed the contract on Friday," Pentagon spokesman, Maj. David Eastburn said.

The Defense Department declined to comment on which branch the individual joined or whether the recruit, who wished to remain anonymous, signed up as a serviceman or servicewoman.

The enlistment comes as the Trump administration is weighing the recommendations of Defense Secretary James Mattis on whether transgender troops should be allowed into the military.

On Monday, Defense spokesperson, Col. Rob Manning told reporters that Mattis recommendations were sent to the White House and are currently under review.

The Pentagon chief was expected to deliver his recommendations on the future of transgender individuals in the US military last week, but Mr. Mattis and his staff required more time, Pentagon Press Secretary Dana White said Thursday.

"This is a complex issue. And the secretary is taking his time to consider the information he's been given. It's an important issue, and again, he sees all of his decisions through the lens of lethality," she told reporters, noting the Feb. 21 due date for the policy was a "self-imposed deadline" by Mr. Mattis.

Since the August announcement, two federal courts have ruled the White House's ban as unconstitutional.

Transgender recruits were allowed to enlist beginning January 1, pending the release of the military's recommendations to the White House.