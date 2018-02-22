Get a Peek of Billy Graham's Bedside Bible on Display at Museum of the Bible

World-renowned preacher and evangelist Billy Graham passed away Wednesday at 99-years-old, leaving behind a powerful legacy that touched the world. Yet, those who admire him can still get a special peek into his intimate relationship with God at the Museum of the Bible, where his personal Bible is on display.

"The Bible that we have on exhibit is a New Testament that belonged to Billy Graham. It's highlighted, it's annotated, and it's a Bible that he used by his bedside and also one that he used to prepare sermons for as well," Norm Conrad, Curator of Americana and Biblical Imprints, told CBN News.

Graham's Bible is a part of the Exhibition for the Impact of the Bible on America, which tracks scripture's impact on the United States from the Puritans to the Civil Rights Movement.

Graham was a known civil rights activist, who stressed integration at his crusades and he even invited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to join him. Graham also served as a spiritual guide for the nation's presidents since Truman was in office.

"He's had a very significant impact on American culture. He's the preacher to our presidents," Conrand said. "I think we can safely say, at least from a Protestant perspective, a Catholic perspective, a Christian perspective, that Billy Graham is the pastor of America."

Even though Graham's Bible was put on display before his death, it takes on new meaning for some

"We first didn't realize that it was Billy Graham and to have someone's legacy shown before their passing, that's a great honor. To have seen that the Bible Museum even honored him during his lifetime, to me, that's what's very important," Daphne Driskell-Coles told CBN News.

"He was a great evangelist. He was one of the first ministers I recall at a very young age seeing on television."

His Bible is a reminder to some about how his powerful preaching transformed their lives.

"During my dark time where I didn't go to church at one point, I would turn on TV and he would be on TV. At that particular time of my life he was pretty much a TV evangelist for me," said Carmelita Stoverfreeman.

Conrad says Graham's Bible will be on display at the museum "for at least another year or two" before it will be returned to the Billy Graham Library.