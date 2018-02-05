Gordon Robertson Recounts Miracles Leading to Pat's Recovery from Stroke

Gordon Robertson, CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network, is thanking everyone who has been praying for his father after CBN Founder Pat Robertson suffered an embolic stroke on Friday.

"I want to let you know he's back home and has recovered," Gordon said on Monday's "700 Club."

He told co-host Terry Meeuwsen that God's hand was in every moment of the ordeal, even in the circumstances leading up to it.

"My wife was at home and she normally goes to see my mother and she was thinking about it that day and she said, 'Well no, I'll put that off, I'll do that on Sunday after church, I'll go see her and we'll have lunch together.' Then the Holy Spirit nudged her and said, 'Go today,' and then she put it off again and He nudged again and said, 'No, go right now,'" Gordon said.

As his wife was getting in the car to head over, Gordon said she got a phone call from their son warning her that he was stuck waiting for a train to pass near their home and he advised her to go a different route, not even knowing that she was on her way over to his grandparents' home.

"She went another route and she walks in and within two minutes of walking into the house, sees dad having the onset of symptoms, where his speech wasn't right and he kept saying, 'I can't understand what's wrong with me, what is happening to me?' She had been educated, because of my mother's stroke, in what are the signs and so she identified it immediately and we got help right then," Gordon said.

He urged viewers to know where the nearest stroke center is to their home, to know the signs of a stroke and to get the stroke center as soon as possible because time is of the essence.

Within 80 minutes of the onset of symptoms, Pat received a clot-busting drug called tPA. At that point he was unresponsive and his right side was paralyzed.

Within 10 minutes of getting the drug, he was awake and responsive and able to move all of his limbs.

Doctors declared his rapid recovery a "tPA miracle."

Gordon says every event that took place that day was a miracle.

"When they determined it was a clot, that test came back positive, then suddenly I appear...I walk in (to the hospital) exactly at the right time that they needed someone who had the authority to give permission to give tPA," he said.

Pat was home in time to watch the Super Bowl and he has his speech back and full-range of movement.

Pat Robertson is the founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network, a 57-year-old global ministry anchored by its flagship program The 700 Club with the mission to take the Gospel to the nations.

CBN has launched several sister ministries including Operation Blessing and Orphan's Promise along with creating the American Center for Law and Justice and founding Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia where CBN is headquartered. Most recently, CBN partnered with others to help the African Mission Healthcare Foundation - a major outreach to help save countless lives in Africa.