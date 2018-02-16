Grand Jury Charges 13 Russian Nationals with Election 'Discord' in Mueller Investigation

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

"Russian conspirators wanted to undermine public confidence in our democracy," said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The indictment reveals that conspirators posed as politically and socially active Americans for and against candidates in hopes of sowing "discord" in the US political system.

"The defendants allegedly conducted what they called information warfare against the United States, with the stated goal of spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general," Rosenstein said.

The indictment adds that "defendants' operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaging Hillary Clinton" and around the same time "organized a rally in New York called 'Trump is NOT my President.' "

The conspirators are charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment reveals that no Americans participated in the illegal activity.

It also shows that the conduct did not alter the outcome of the election.

President Trump was briefed on Friday's announcement as he prepares to travel to Florida.

Here's a link to the actual indictment