'He Died a Hero': These Teachers Sacrificed Everything to Protect Their Students

In the face of heartbreak and tragedy, students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are urging everyone to recognize and remember the heroic acts of those who helped save lives.

A former student killed 17 people in a vicious attack Wednesday, but students are pointing out the heroes who risked and even sacrificed their lives to protect them.

Aaron Freis was the assistant football coach for the Douglas Eagles and also worked as security guard at the school. Students say he was selflessly shielding them from the shooter when he was killed.

The schools football team tweeted, confirming his death.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

A spokesperson for the school football team, Denise Lehtio said, "He died the same way he lived — he put himself second. He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero."

One student recounted seeing Feis jump into action. He told Fox News , "He sprinted with everything he had towards it to make sure everyone was safe. He got in front of a couple of people and shielded them, and he actually took the bullets for them. He saved their lives for sure."

Another student told Good Morning America that her 35-year-old geography teacher, Scott Beigel, is the reason she made it home.

"I am alive today because of him," she told Good Morning America. "I'm so thankful that he was there to help everybody who did live."

Kelsey Friend was one of a group of students who were in the hallway trying to get into a classroom for protection. She says Biegel unlocked his door and urged them inside. As he was trying to relock the door, the gunman appeared and Biegel blocked the doorway with his body. The first-year teacher and cross-country running coach was shot and killed. "He unlocked the door and let us in. I thought he was behind me but he wasn't. When he opened the door, he had to relock it so that we could stay safe but he didn't get the chance," Friend said. The school's athletic director, Chris Hixon, also gave his life protecting students. An administrator from a nearby school described him as "probably the nicest guy I have ever met" and someone who "would give you the shirt off his back."

Teacher Melissa Falkowsk, who made it out safely with her students, is being recognized for her heroic efforts. She hid 19 students in a closet in silence for 30 minutes until SWAT arrived and secured the room. "We sort of huddled in the corner for a few minutes and then I made the decision to move everyone to the closet," Falkowski told CNN . "I managed to put 19 kids in the closet with me. This is the worst nightmare that could ever happen to you." Students, staff and people across the country are taking to social media to acknowledge all of their bravery.

Coach Aaron Feis, director Chris Hixon, and geography teacher Scott Beigel all stepped in front of bullets to protect what students they could. They sacrificed themselves and died heroes. #MarjoryStonemanDouglas #ParklandFlorida https://t.co/Nk9C7vlFoT — Lauryn (@lauryntiffany) February 15, 2018

Big prayers to the best security guard, softball bus driver, and an amazing man. A hero who shielded kids from the shooting. RIP Coach Feis. We love you. — Jackie McKenna (@jaackie33) February 15, 2018

Rest In Peace to one of the only people that could make me smile at school, you had such a huge impact on so many peoples lives at Douglas!! I’ll never forget what a hero you are #DouglasStrong #RIPcoachfeis pic.twitter.com/XweX6omzmk — Gabi Paz (@gabixxox) February 15, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of Aaron Feis, a real hero, who stood up and gave his life for his students. The football community salutes Coach Feis. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 15, 2018

Rather than sharing details of the shooter, I choose to HONOR the bravery of HEROS like a Football Coach & security guard Aaron Feis. He stepped in front of students as shots were being fired. He took multiple bullets and later died. Aaron Fies, YOU ARE A HERO. pic.twitter.com/LbI54J8qwr — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 15, 2018

Aaron Feis was not the only hero coach at Stoneman Douglas. Eyewitnesses day Scott Beigel, a social studies teacher and cross country coach, unlocked the door to his room to let students in, and was shot and killed in the process. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/bwSjp2De6M — Matt Lincoln (@MattLincolnTV) February 15, 2018

Scott Beigel, Aaron Feis, Chris Hixon - Three Heroic teachers who died shielding students from the heinous murderer. #Heroes — DESZI (@mulan1001) February 15, 2018

Kelcey Friend said if not for teacher Scott Beigel “I wouldn’t be here. I would be in a hospital or dead.” Kelcey said gunman may have thought there was no one else in classroom after shooting Beigel. Kids hid in classroom for unknown time. “It felt like an eternity,” Kelcey said pic.twitter.com/s01tx8OJSC — Jorge Milian (@caneswatch) February 15, 2018

Again we are going to do everything we can in our power to honor Stoneman Douglas High, Coache Feis and AD Chris Hixon. Just got to get the right things in place to make it happen. — Florida HS Football (@FlaHSFootball) February 15, 2018

Heartbreak today as we mourn the 17 victims of the latest school shooting in Parkland,Fla. Heroes Aaron Feis and AD Chris Hixon I am in awe of your bravery. You are what education is all about. Working with,loving and protecting our students. #Parkland #RIP — Coach Clark (@CoachClarkWHS) February 15, 2018