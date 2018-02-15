'He Died a Hero': These Teachers Sacrificed Everything to Protect Their Students

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3
— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018
Coach Aaron Feis, director Chris Hixon, and geography teacher Scott Beigel all stepped in front of bullets to protect what students they could. They sacrificed themselves and died heroes. #MarjoryStonemanDouglas #ParklandFlorida https://t.co/Nk9C7vlFoT
— Lauryn (@lauryntiffany) February 15, 2018
Big prayers to the best security guard, softball bus driver, and an amazing man. A hero who shielded kids from the shooting. RIP Coach Feis. We love you.
— Jackie McKenna (@jaackie33) February 15, 2018
Rest In Peace to one of the only people that could make me smile at school, you had such a huge impact on so many peoples lives at Douglas!! I’ll never forget what a hero you are #DouglasStrong #RIPcoachfeis pic.twitter.com/XweX6omzmk
— Gabi Paz (@gabixxox) February 15, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of Aaron Feis, a real hero, who stood up and gave his life for his students. The football community salutes Coach Feis.
— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 15, 2018
Rather than sharing details of the shooter, I choose to HONOR the bravery of HEROS like a Football Coach & security guard Aaron Feis. He stepped in front of students as shots were being fired. He took multiple bullets and later died. Aaron Fies, YOU ARE A HERO. pic.twitter.com/LbI54J8qwr
— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 15, 2018
Aaron Feis was not the only hero coach at Stoneman Douglas. Eyewitnesses day Scott Beigel, a social studies teacher and cross country coach, unlocked the door to his room to let students in, and was shot and killed in the process. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/bwSjp2De6M
— Matt Lincoln (@MattLincolnTV) February 15, 2018
Scott Beigel, Aaron Feis, Chris Hixon - Three Heroic teachers who died shielding students from the heinous murderer. #Heroes
— DESZI (@mulan1001) February 15, 2018
Kelcey Friend said if not for teacher Scott Beigel “I wouldn’t be here. I would be in a hospital or dead.” Kelcey said gunman may have thought there was no one else in classroom after shooting Beigel. Kids hid in classroom for unknown time. “It felt like an eternity,” Kelcey said pic.twitter.com/s01tx8OJSC
— Jorge Milian (@caneswatch) February 15, 2018
Again we are going to do everything we can in our power to honor Stoneman Douglas High, Coache Feis and AD Chris Hixon. Just got to get the right things in place to make it happen.
— Florida HS Football (@FlaHSFootball) February 15, 2018
Heartbreak today as we mourn the 17 victims of the latest school shooting in Parkland,Fla. Heroes Aaron Feis and AD Chris Hixon I am in awe of your bravery. You are what education is all about. Working with,loving and protecting our students. #Parkland #RIP
— Coach Clark (@CoachClarkWHS) February 15, 2018
Re #Stoneman massacre, I'd like to spend a little time to praise two absolute heroes.
Teacher Melissa Falkowski who hid pupils in a cupboard in silence for 30 minutes
Football coach Aaron Feis who threw himself in front of students to protect them & died.
Total respect pic.twitter.com/eTqRdqt1IW
— Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) February 15, 2018