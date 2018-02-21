'He's the Greatest Man of the Century': Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Remembers their Leader

One of the most influential preachers of the 20th century has gone home to heaven. Evangelist Billy Graham died this morning at the age of 99.

Now, those across the globe who knew him are remembering the life he led and the legacy he left behind.

Cliff Barrows was the Music and Program Director for the Billy Graham Evanelistic Association (BGEA). He says when he sat down with Graham just days ago, "his mind was in heavan and he couldn't wait to go join his wife, Ruth."

Dr. Ralph Bell worked closely with Graham for many years as his Associate Evangelist a part of the BGEA. Bell says Graham led a life that "overflowed as a result of his walk with God."

Former U.S. Senator from North Carolina Elizabeth Dole said Graham was the "greatest man of the century" and that he lived a life of eternal significance.

The current governor of North Carolina also had kind words for the man she says they call "ours." Gov. Beverly Perdue said Graham was a humble preacher and "a part of North Carolina's gift to the world."

Lynda Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson noted how Graham was able to overcome political, regional and religious difference to fulfill his call and preach the Gospel to all who would listen.

George Beverly Shea, who died in 2013, was a staple of the Billy Graham Crusades. The soloist and music leader once said Graham will always be rememberd as a Christ-like man of great integrity.