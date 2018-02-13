Scripture Woven into the Nation's Capital? The Virtual Tour That'll Blow Your Mind

WASHINGTON – The Museum of the Bible just opened its newest ride, "Washington Revelations," which gives visitors a bird's-eye view of scriptures in the nation's capital.

It's a Disney-esque attraction that takes visitors on a virtual flight around DC that will likely lead to surprises.

The focus goes beyond well-known marble landmarks to pinpoint the many scriptures carved in stone across the city, "revealing things that are hidden in plain sight in Washington, DC," said David Vatcher, joint CEO of Dynamic Motion Rides.

"It's also connected, of course, to the revelation of John," he added.

The ride uses computer-generated images, and special effects enhance the flight with stops at Union Station, the Holocaust Museum and the Washington Monument.

In just five minutes, travelers visit 12 landmarks, highlighting 15 biblical texts. Once back on the ground, the ride's creator hopes people continue their biblical journey on foot.

"A walking tour in the future, go and explore – go and find out where these biblical texts are in the city," said Vatcher.