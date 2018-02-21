"I Shall be More Alive Than I Am Now:" CBN Remembers the Life and Legacy of Billy Graham

Through the years CBN News has covered Billy Graham's events and even had the opportunity to talk with the evangelist.

700 Club co-host Wendy Griffith and Chief International Correspondent Gary Lane remember their encounters with Dr. Graham and the events they covered through the years.

Dr. Eric Patterson, dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, joins them to discuss how Graham became a 'pastor to presidents' and learned how to keep the trust of the most powerful people in the world.