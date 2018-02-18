'I Will Hug Each and Every One of You as Many Times as You Need': Principal Tells Community

Ty Thompson, the principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, posted an emotional video to social media in response to the shootings at his school on Feb. 14.



In the two-minute YouTube message, Thompson said his heart is breaking for the victims' families and the entire Stoneman Douglas community.



"I really need to thank the students and the staff for their heroic efforts on Wednesday, putting in place our procedural protocols that we practice quite regularly," he said. "I truly believe lives were saved due to those protocols."



Thompson also praised first responders for arriving at the school quickly. He said he had never seen such a force of power arrive at the school in such a short amount of time.



In addition to federal, state and local officials, he expressed thanks for the support the school community has received worldwide via email and social media.



"We lost 17 lives on Valentine's Day. That's supposed to be the International Day of Love," he said choking up on camera. "We're going to take the love that was lost on Wednesday and we're going spread that love over the next days, weeks, months and maybe even years."



Speaking directly to the high school community, Thompson noted the love shared by the students and their families will continue to get them through these trying times.



"Eagles, I promise you, I will hug each and every one of you as many times as you need and I will hold you as long as you need me to — for all 3,300 of you and your families — and we will get through this together," he said.



"Our community is strong," Thompson declared, "Our students are strong. We will persevere in these trying times."



He concluded by repeating the high school's motto: Be positive. Be passionate, and be proud to be an Eagle.



"We are MSD strong. Continue to send us your thoughts and prayers. And God bless the Stoneman-Douglas Eagle Nation," Thompson said.