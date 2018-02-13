‘Dirty Dozen’ List Sheds Light on Sexualized Corporate Culture

In a recent report the National Center on Sexual Exploitation unveiled its annual list of what it deems are purveyors of filth.

This year’s list includes online giant Amazon, cable supplier Comcast as well as education provider EBSCO.

According to the NCOSE report “these companies masquerade as respectable family friendly entities” while violating basic decency by flooding society with products which promote gratuitous violence and sexual deviancy."

The online juggernaut Amazon makes the list of nefarious retailers because NCOSE says it sells books which are little more than “how to” manuals for would be sex traffickers as well as sex dolls and other paraphernalia catering to pedophiles.

EBSCO Information Services which offers library resources to kids from K-12 through college has worked to safeguard students from pornography; however researchers found dozens of pornographic images through the site in less than an hour.

According to researchers there are work arounds on the EBSCO site which “brings the dark world of XXX to America’s elementary, middle, and high school children.” In a press conference Haley Halverson, Vice President of Advocacy and Outreach at the NCOSE pointed to Backpage.com as a purveyor of sexual exploitation saying it is a direct link to 3 out of 4 of their sex trafficking cases.

Halverson claims consumers do not need to go to the dark web when sites like Backpage.com openly sell people for sex.

According to NCOSE, “Backpage.com serves as a virtual auction block where sex buyers can shop for human beings for sex from the privacy of their home, office, hotel room, or cell phone.”

Family Research Council Senior Legal Fellow Cathy Ruse, Esq. applauds the effort to expose the dark side of company earnings saying “Congratulations to NCOSE for calling out the corporations who profit from the exploitation of women and children. Americans deserve accountability.”

International child advocate and attorney Elizabeth Yore warns pornography and sexual exploitation damages families.

She says the ‘Dirty Dozen’ helps persuade companies to take a hard look at their policies and it helps to “encourage corporations to honor all human dignity.”

Yore hopes the list will continue to highlight the atrocities of sexual exploitation and sees “the 'Dirty Dozen' list each year as a powerful voice to change corporate culture.”

CBN News contacted Amazon, Comcast and EBSCO for comment but has yet to hear back.

