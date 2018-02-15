Mandisa: Prayer Is Not 'All We Can Do, But THE MOST We Can Do' in Wake of FL Mass Shooting

Once again, Americans are left trying to process a terrible mass shooting, this time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students are taking to Twitter, asking for prayers and trying to understand how this could happen to their school, their friends.

I have said RIP too many times in the past 24 hours but RIP coach Beagle. You are a king and heaven got a good one. rest easy... #douglasstrong pic.twitter.com/SjZWtL4z83 — Chad Williams (@chad_williams05) February 15, 2018

you never think that something like this could happen at your school in your backyard. People I talked to daily and adored have lost their lives. Please keep praying #DouglasStrong — amanda paige (@amandapkelley) February 15, 2018

Rip Nick Dworet you are forever loved and will be missed by everyone. God gained another angel in you. We all love you buddy #PrayForParkland #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/KHcgibE8ME — it’s Lex (@lexielibert_) February 15, 2018

I can’t unsee what I saw today or unhear those shots. He did something that will stick with us forever and I hate that. Praying for everyone: victims, friends, classmates, administrators, everyone. #DouglasStrong — Steph (@ohstephany_) February 14, 2018

I’m alive. Packed together like sardines for almost two hours, we could only pray that it was a drill. How wrong we were. God bless the men and women who saved us, and my deepest love goes out to the victims of this atrocity. #DouglasStrong — a l e x (@frozentimee) February 14, 2018

As students are retelling the horrific events of Wednesday, many describe huddling with classmates, praying they'd make it out alive.

"For like 30 minutes we were just praying and crying and then the police came and we just got out," one survivor told ABC News.

Gospel singer Mandisa took to social media with a prayer of her own for the victims, survivors, even the shooter. She wrote:

"So we fight now with the weapon of prayer, knowing that prayer is not “all we can do”, but THE MOST we can do. We pray now for:

-the families of those who lost their lives

-healing for those fighting for their lives

-the first responders, emergency, and medical personnel

-for the leadership of the city of Parkland, the state of Florida, and our country

-the students and staff who were present as they battle those memories

-this is a hard one, Lord, but we even pray for the shooter