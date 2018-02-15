Displaying
Mandisa: Prayer Is Not 'All We Can Do, But THE MOST We Can Do' in Wake of FL Mass Shooting

02-15-2018
Caitlin Burke

Once again, Americans are left trying to process a terrible mass shooting, this time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students are taking to Twitter, asking for prayers and trying to understand how this could happen to their school, their friends.

As students are retelling the horrific events of Wednesday, many describe huddling with classmates, praying they'd make it out alive.

"For like 30 minutes we were just praying and crying and then the police came and we just got out," one survivor told ABC News.

Gospel singer Mandisa took to social media with a prayer of her own for the victims, survivors, even the shooter. She wrote:

"So we fight now with the weapon of prayer, knowing that prayer is not “all we can do”, but THE MOST we can do. We pray now for:
-the families of those who lost their lives
-healing for those fighting for their lives
-the first responders, emergency, and medical personnel
-for the leadership of the city of Parkland, the state of Florida, and our country
-the students and staff who were present as they battle those memories
-this is a hard one, Lord, but we even pray for the shooter

