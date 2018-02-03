Displaying
MUST SEE: Astonishing Stories of Freedom's Heroes Steal the Spotlight at the State of the Union

02-03-2018
CBN News Showcase highlights several of the important news stories of the week or stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world. 

This week watch President Donald Trump put politics aside and tell the stories of everyday Americans who embody what he calls the best of America despite some unbelievable circumstances.

Finally, pray with CBN News anchors Mark Martin and Charlene Aaron for the headlines, for the nation and the world that the Glory of the Lord would fall, revival would come and the Lord would heal our land.

