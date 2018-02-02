MUST SEE: Father of Victims Lunges at Ex-Olympic Doctor Convicted of Sexually Abusing His Daughters

A shocking scene played out in a Michigan courtroom Friday as the father of three victims tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

An attorney blocked Randall Margraves as he lunged for Nassar, and sheriff's deputies tackled him.

Prior to the incident, two of Margraves' daughters told the judge that Nassar had sexually abused them and another sister under the appearance of giving them medical treatment.

Before lunging for Nassar, Margraves requested a few minutes alone with him in a locked room. The judge denied the request.

Margraves also told the judge he was a "distraught father."

After sheriff's deputies restrained Margraves, they eventually removed him from the courtroom. A few hours later, the father came back to court and apologized to the judge.

Judge Janice Cunningham said there was "no way" she would find him in contempt of court. She acknowledged how deeply troubled the families were over Nassar's crimes.

Margraves tried to attack Nassar during his third and final sentencing hearing on assault charges.

During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis urged families to "use your words" and not resort to violence.

"This is letting him have this power over us," she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us."

The final hearing follows one last week where the judge sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for assaults at Michigan State University and his home.

So far, more than 200 accusers have spoken out or submitted statements in two counties.

Nassar soon will be serving time for three prison sentences. In December, a court sentenced him to 60 years in a federal prison for child pornography crimes.