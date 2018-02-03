Pat Robertson To Make Full Recovery After Embolic Stroke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson is recovering after sustaining an embolic stroke around 12 noon Friday. A family member recognized the onset of symptoms and Dr. Robertson was rushed to the nearest stroke center.

The stroke center consulted with a neurologist/stroke specialist who quickly ordered an MRI to determine the cause of the stroke and the location of the clot. The consulting neurologist and the hospital team administered the clot-busting drug tPA approximately 80 minutes after the onset of symptoms. Within minutes of receiving tPA, Dr. Robertson was awake and responsive and able to move all of his limbs. The neurologist declared the rapid recovery to be a "tPA miracle."

Dr. Robertson is alert, awake and expected to make a full recovery. He should be discharged from the hospital on Monday at the latest.

Dr. Robertson and his family are grateful to the doctors and emergency personnel for their extraordinary care and rapid response.

“We encourage everyone to be aware of the symptoms of stroke and also be aware of the location of the nearest stroke center,” said son Gordon Robertson, CEO of The Christian Broadcasting Network.

“Stroke kills over 140,000 people in the USA every year and is the leading cause of serious long-term disability," Robertson continued. "Awareness of the onset of symptoms and then rapid treatment is the key to recovery. We cannot express our thanks enough to the medical team that treated my father.”

Robertson is the founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network, a 57-year-old global ministry anchored by its flagship program The 700 Club with the mission to take the Gospel to the nations.

CBN has launched several sister ministries including Operation Blessing and Orphan’s Promise along with creating the American Center for Law and Justice and founding Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia where CBN is headquartered.