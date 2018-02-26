See What Drew One Former Porn Star to Christ

Former porn star Brittni De La Mora is speaking out about what drew her away from her old life and into ministry.

She recently posted on social media that it was "God's love" that won her heart and "His kindness" that led her to repentance.

"Never did God make me leave everything behind all at once, that would have overwhelmed me. It was little by little through a personal relationship with Him," she wrote on Facebook.

De La Mora quit her career in the adult film industry back in 2012 and now shares her testimony around the world and leads a young adults ministry with her husband.

