This Week: A Black History Month Special Edition - Stories of Faith and Courage

02-17-2018
CBN News
CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world. 

This week's episode is dedicated to Black History month. 

One Christian leader says black Americans need to reclaim their heritage of faith, family, and perseverance against all odds and how lessons from black history can help. 

Also, find out how black Christians are being called to reclaim their heritage on the mission field.  Meet one African-American missionary who is leading the charge.

And, Eric Motley, the author of the book, Madison Park - A Place of Hope, shares his stories about growing up in the south in a community built by freed slaves.

Plus, you may have heard the stories of the Underground Railroad - the network that helped many slaves escape from the south. But did you know it relied on the faith of many white Christians who took huge risks to help free their fellow man?

Join CBN News anchor Mark Martin for these stories.  Just click the player above. 

