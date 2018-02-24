This Week: The Life and Legacy of Billy Graham

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

Billy Graham died this week at his North Carolina home. He was known as "America's Pastor," but he also took the Gospel to the world. See how his life changed presidents and millions more.

A few years ago, Franklin Graham spoke with CBN's Gordon Roberston on The 700 Club about his dad's book, "Nearing Home.” Find out how Billy Graham lived, learned and wanted to share his insights on finishing the race well.

And CBN's Pat Robertson and Billy Graham sat down to talk after one of the greatest moments in modern history -- the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Plus, one thing Graham was known for doing was something most preachers wouldn't touch during the 1950s. He held crusades with desegregated audiences and spoke boldly about how God saw all races.

