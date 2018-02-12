Trump's Daughter-in-Law Hospitalized After Opening Suspicious Letter

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, was taken to a New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained a white powder.

Trump, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, called 911 after opening the letter at the couple’s Manhattan apartment.

Police say she started coughing and felt nauseous.

It’s unclear what the powder was. Secret Service and the New York City Police Department’s intelligence division are investigating. Police say a hazmat unit is also on the scene.

The letter was addressed Donald Trump Jr.

DEVELOPING...