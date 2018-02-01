US Missile Intercept Test Failed: What Went Wrong? 

We missed, two words Pentagon top brass do not want to hear, but they did after the United States had an unsuccessful missile defense test on Wednesday.

A missile launched from land failed to intercept an incoming target launched from an aircraft over Hawaii, according to several administration officials.

The Pentagon is not publicly acknowledging the failure of a key ballistic missile defense test due to the sensitivity surrounding North Korea's participation in the upcoming Olympic Games.

U.S. Department of Defense officials are looking over the test to find out what went wrong.

The United States did successfully intercept a medium-range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii in an August 2017 test.

