'Scorched Earth Warfare': The Truth Behind the All-Out Fight Between the Media and Trump

"Donald Trump is staking his presidency, as he did his election, on nothing less than destroying the credibility of the news media, and the media are determined to do the same to him. This is not a feud. This is scorched earth warfare where the only real losers are the American people and the biggest casualty is the truth."
So writes veteran journalist Howard Kurtz, host of Fox News's "Media Buzz" and former Washington Post columnist, in a new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth.
Pat Robertson interviews Howard Kurtz about Media Madness on Tuesday's 700 Club.
In it, Kurz offers a stunning exposé of how supposedly objective journalists, alarmed by Trump's success, have moved into the opposing camp. Kurtz uncovers how journalists have abandoned any semblance of fairness and neutrality out of a heavy conviction that they must save the country from Trump.
Media Madness is filled with shocking accounts of what really happened behind the scenes of some of the biggest controversies and media skirmishes during Trump's time in office. Kurtz explains how American journalism has gotten to this volatile point — and what's really happening in the White House's all-out-war with the mainstream media.
These are some of the story Kurt reveals in Media Madness:
- Why White House strategist Steve Bannon told Trump he is in danger of being impeached
- How the love-hate relationship between the president and Morning Joe hosts — Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski— turned into mutual animosity
- How Kellyanne Conway felt betrayed by journalists who befriended her — and how she fought back
- How elite, mainstream news reporters — named and quoted — openly express their blatant contempt for Trump
- How Bannon tried to block short-lived Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci—and why Trump soured on him
- How Ivanka and Jared Kushner aren't the liberals the pundits want them to be — and why Trump tried to discourage them from joining the White House
- How Trump is a far more pragmatic politician than the press often acknowledges (and how the press dismisses his flip-flops when he flops their way)
- What Trump got wrong about Charlottesville — and how Steve Bannon predicted the debacle
- How the media consistently overreached on the Russian "collusion" scandal
- Why Trump actually likes journalists, secretly meets with them, and allows the press unprecedented access
- Why Reince Priebus couldn't do his job — and the real reason he left the White House
- How Sean Spicer privately berated journalists for bad reporting — and why he and Kellyanne Conway were relentlessly attacked by the media