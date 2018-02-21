WATCH Prayer Link: Politicians, Sports Figures and Ordinary People React to Billy Graham's Passing

The Rev. Billy Graham, the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99.

His son Franklin took to Facebook to post about his father's death.

"My father Billy Graham was once asked, "Where is Heaven?" He replied, "Heaven is where Jesus is and I am going to Him soon!" This morning, at the age of 99, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for nearly 80 years," Franklin wrote. "He will be missed by our family, his colleagues, faithful ministry partners, and, yes, many around the world. But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls."

Reaction to Rev. Graham's death has been pouring in from ministers, lawmakers and every day people.

“(When I’m gone) I want to hear 1 person say something nice about me...& that’s the Lord—‘Well done, good & faithful servant!’”

-Billy Graham

Washington Red Skins Quarterback Kirk Cousins tweeted, "(When I'm gone) I want to hear 1 person say something nice about me...& that's the Lord—'Well done, good & faithful servant!'" -Billy Graham. Billy heard those words this morning & so will 3 million others b/c of his life."

"I accepted Christ in my life after hearing him for the first time in 1996," Marisa Mabry said on Facebook.

Ruth Hamilton posted, "I recall being a part of the choir when Billy Graham came to Virginia."

In an interview on CBN News' Prayerlink show, Kellie Lane of Warrior Nation Ministries said, "I never attended his crusades in person but I certainly watched all of his videos on Youtube and things like that, studied all of his books, read, studied his life."

She said Graham's perseverance in preaching the Gospel inspired her ministry, which reaches millions online.

"He would just put up a tent in Los Angeles and at first it was not well attended but he would continue," said Lane. "He would stay there and then the people would come and come and it just shows you with hard work and with prayer, God will do what he has promised in your life. And he just showed us the key is prayer and the key is declaring the Gospel and God will draw the masses to you if you're doing the right thing for God."

Many are also praising Graham's commitment to integrity.

Senator James Lankford also tweeted reaction to Graham's passing.

"Billy Graham was one of the greatest spiritual and moral leaders in America's history," said Lankford. "His ministry of love, reconciliation, hope, and salvation was world-changing. I thank God for his life and legacy. He was, and will always be, a role model of integrity and grace," said Lankford.

Lane agreed, calling Graham an inspiration to up and coming ministers.

"For Evangelist Billy Graham to live his life, pretty much spotless, not saying that he was perfect, but he did the right thing," she said. "He was well spoken of and that's what we want, people who are coming up now, like me, other people that are doing ministry similar to what he had. It's like he's an example to follow that you can do this thing and you can keep your nose clean and you can keep your hands clean and you will not embarrass the kingdom of God."