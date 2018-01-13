20-Year-Old Lottery Winner Says He Wants to 'Do Some Good for Humanity'

A 20-year-old Florida man just become a multi-millionaire and he says he wants to do the world some good with his new money.

Shane Missler claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot. However, he chose to receive a$282 million up front instead of more in annual installments.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Missler had a wide grin as he turned in his ticket Friday at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement. "If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded...I look forward to the future."

The winning numbers to claim the jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

Missler bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus.

The money will be paid to a trust with Missler set as the managing member.

"Although I'm young, I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me," said Missler, who also told the Times that he plans to move out of Port Richey. "I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future."

