'Activist Mommy' Says She's Being Bullied by Twitter and Stalked by Harassers

Elizabeth Johnston, otherwise known as The Activist Mommy, says Twitter is bullying her.

Johnston is known for her rants on social media about controversial topics.

On Facebook, Thursday, she said she was banned from Twitter for seven days because she pointed out that transgender teens are more likely to commit suicide due to lack of support.

"No name-calling or targeted harassment in any way," she wrote.

Then just as her ban was ending, she got locked out for another seven days with no explanation.

"None of my appeals work. I get automated messages that say I've broken the Twitter rules but no indication what I did wrong. I'm beginning to think they have permanently locked my account," Johnston said.

That's not the end of her issues with Twitter. She goes on to say that multiple stalkers have created impersonation accounts and are using her image and pretending to be her.

"They are tweeting about how I abuse my children and want to kill gays (obvious lies) while pretending to be me. I've sent in copious amounts of documentation to prove my identity and my ownership of my business/brand, and they claim I have not proven my identity. I have no recourse, no employee with whom I can speak," she said.

Johnston wants to spread the word that Twitter bullies Christian moms.

