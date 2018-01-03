Displaying
'Bomb Cyclone' of Severe Winter Weather Crippling Eastern Half of US

01-03-2018
Kayla Root
Winter Storm

The National Weather Service says a mix of snow and freezing rain is predicted for Wednesday mainly along the southern East Coast.

Weather forecasters say the storm could dump snow and ice from Florida to the Maine.

The winter weather will hit parts of the country that hardly ever see flurries, much less inches of snow.

Residents in Florida and Georgia are already reporting the snow has arrived. Savannah, Georgia, hasn't had accumulating snow in nearly eight years, but up to two inches of snow and sleet could hit that area.

The mayors of Savannah and Jacksonville, Fla. are asking residents to stay home and off the roads.

"These are conditions that we are not accustomed to hear in Jacksonville," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "We are encouraging people to stay off the roads, specifically in those drives times."

Meteorologists across the country are taking to Twitter with their predictions, comments and thoughts on what is being called a "bomb cyclone" as it begins to slam the East Coast.

