Cancelled Flight? No Problem: Check Out Sen. Tim Scott's Hysterical Boogie Board Alternative

01-04-2018
CBN News
newyorksnowstormap

When icy roads and a canceled flight scuttled Sen. Tim Scott's plans to head back to the nation's capital, the South Carolina lawmaker decided to have a little fun with the situation.

In a video posted on Twitter, Scott can be seen trying out a boogie board as an "alternative" means of transportation. Watch below:

The junior senator's antics come as much of the East Coast finds itself pummeled by what's being described as a "bomb cyclone" winter storm.

"Bombogenesis is the technical term. Bomb cyclone is a shortened version of it, better for social media," explained "Weather u.s." meteorologist Ryan Maue.

"The actual impacts aren't going to be a bomb at all," Maue said. "There's nothing exploding or detonating."

Meanwhile, Scott shared lighthearted footage from the storm in video he dubbed his "Weather Channel" audition.

Below are other fun pics/video of "Winter Storm 2018."

