Catholic Organization Donates Millions to Churches Damaged by Summer Hurricanes

More than a dozen churches damaged by hurricanes this summer now have the funds needed to rebuild thanks to a generous donation from the nations largest Catholic fraternal organization.

The Knights of Columbus donated more than $1.4 million to Catholic churches in Texas, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We all saw the pictures and the TV shots of what happened there. The sad thing is that two or three months later, they are still suffering," Kevin Shinkle, the Knights' chief communications officer, told The Christian Post.

"They are suffering to a large extent, churches in particular. A lot of the focus has been on rebuilding homes and businesses but churches often get left by the wayside," he continued.

According to Shinkle the donations are going towards things like roofing, walls and flooring.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Joseph Cullen, another member of Knights of Columbus communications department, recalled the response from a congregation in Houston that received one of the donations.

"When one of our guys told them that we would give them $100,000, he said that people just wept openly because they knew their faith community was going to stay and that parish was going to get through this," Cullen said.

"It won't cover all their costs but that is an amount they can work with."

The organization is focusing its attention and funds on Puerto Rico next, according to a press release.

They've already donated $100,000 to the Archdiocese of San Juan – providing generators, food, water and other aide in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria.