Christian Family's Viral Video Urges Prayer for Daughter on Life Support - Says She Wants Everyone to Know Jesus

The family of a sick little girl named Chloe Clark is praying for a miracle for their daughter and encouraging other believers to join them.

Jared and Sarah Clark of Athens, Ala., have been posting details of their daughter's urgent medical condition through videos on their Facebook page.

On January 8th, they shared a picture of Chloe with a bruised and bandaged face saying that she had been hurt in an accident at the construction site of their new home.

She suffered a concussion and it seemed as if she would be ok.

But Chloe's condition quickly took a turn for the worse. Just 24 hours after the accident, she went from sitting up and talking to being in a coma, on a ventilator and now fighting for her life.

Her parents share that Chloe, whom doctors now say has bacterial meningitis, is not doing well.

In one video her father said, "A nurse came out and told us that Chloe wasn't getting oxygen very well and that there's some mucus on her lungs."

"I hope this is a blessing & an encouragement to keep everyone praying even more fervently! Chloe is stable but she has not improved today," reads a post attached to a video that has nearly 300,000 views.

"Still very critical & needs more prayers than ever! We are SO thankful for all the prayers & God is doing an amazing work in people's lives through our precious Chloe! if Chloe could speak right now I know she would be so thankful for all the prayers & kind words. But most importantly, she would want to make sure everyone that is watching this video has accepted Christ as their savior! She would want you to know that Christ died on the cross for your sins & that eternal life is a free gift for all," the post goes on to say.

"All we know is she's not doing well," her father Jared said in another video, fighting back tears.

He continued, "Regardless of the outcome He's got a purpose, but just pray for Chloe."

Thousands have responded to the call to pray.

"Claiming healing in Jesus name!!!! Prayers for strength for family. All praise and honor to Jesus Christ our Lord," wrote Elaine Meeks.

Chris N Deanna Swinford also agreed to pray saying, "Sending many prayers!"

The family is thanking everyone for their prayers for their little girl.

"Sarah and I both cannot thank y'all enough for everything. It's been a huge help and we just want to say thank you so much. God is good. He's been with us and will be," said Jared.

"Never imaged God would use our precious Chloe to reach the world in such a way," the Clarks said in a statement to CBN News. "We don't understand it all, & it's hard...so hard, but God deserves all the praise & Glory! He is Good!!!"

Their latest video ends with the scripture from Nahum 1:7 which says, "The Lord is good a stronghold in the day of trouble."