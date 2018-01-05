Displaying
Dem Leader Endorses Marxist Antifa Group that Wants to Overthrow US Government

01-05-2018
Dale Hurd
Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., has tweeted a photo of himself smiling with a copy of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook."
 
Under it he wrote: "I just found the book that strike (sic) fear in the heart of @realdonaldtrump." 
Ellison is Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
 
Antifa is a violent political movement incorporating many revolutionary Marxist and anarchist groups.
 
Whether it was intended as an actual endorsement or a joke, Ellison seemed to show support for a movement that seeks the overthrow of the United States government and has openly sided with North Korea.
 
Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has sought to put distance between Antifa and and her party, saying of the movement, "You're not talking about the far left of the Democratic Party — they're not even Democrats."

