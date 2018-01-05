Dem Leader Endorses Marxist Antifa Group that Wants to Overthrow US Government

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., has tweeted a photo of himself smiling with a copy of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook."

Under it he wrote: "I just found the book that strike (sic) fear in the heart of @realdonaldtrump."

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

Ellison is Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Antifa is a violent political movement incorporating many revolutionary Marxist and anarchist groups.

Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has sought to put distance between Antifa and and her party, saying of the movement, "You're not talking about the far left of the Democratic Party — they're not even Democrats."