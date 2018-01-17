Evangelist Franklin Graham Applauds President Trump's Strong Stance for Religious Freedom

Graham took to Facebook to not only honor Trump's stance that faith is "embedded in the history, spirit, and soul of this nation," but to also address vulgar comments Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin alleged the president made during a DACA meeting last week.

"President Donald J. Trump has been beaten up for saying something that he says he didn't say. Some others in the meeting have confirmed that he didn't say what was alleged," Graham wrote.

"I don't know—I wasn't in the meeting, it was private. I certainly don't condone vulgarity, whether it's from Republicans or Democrats or anyone else," he continued. "But I do appreciate that the President has stood strong for religious freedoms. I appreciate that he declared today Religious Freedom Day—don't you? He's right—'Faith is embedded in the history, spirit, and soul of our nation.'"

President Trump says the United States will continue to fight for religious liberty here and abroad.

"Americans from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds remain steadfast in a commitment to the inherent values of faith, honesty, integrity, and patriotism," the president wrote in the Religious Freedom Day proclamation.

"No American – whether a nun, nurse, baker, or business owner – should be forced to choose between the tenets of faith or adherence to the law," he continued.

The president added that the United States will continue to champion religious liberty in other nations.

"We will continue to condemn and combat extremism, terrorism, and violence against people of faith, including genocide waged by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria against Yezidis, Christians, and Shia Muslims," President Trump wrote.

"We will be undeterred in our commitment to monitor religious persecution and implement policies that promote religious freedom," he continued. "Through these efforts, we strive for the day when people of all faiths can follow their hearts and worship according to their consciences."