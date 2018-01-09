Evangelist Franklin Graham Comments on One States' New 'X' Option for Birth Certificates

Washington State is giving people the option to change their sex on their birth certificate to either male, female, or "X."

Evangelist Franklin Graham weighed in on the state's new rule and said that although social norms are changing—God's word never changes.

"The Center for Health Statistics director quoted in this article is right about one thing, 'social norms are changing'—Yes they are, and not for the better," he wrote.

Graham added that God and His Word never changes.

"As Jesus said, 'Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning 'made them male and female,'" Graham wrote quoting Matthew 19:4.

Washington will enact the new rule on January 27 although it has allowed residents to change their status for the last 10 years.

Under the new order, adults who want to change their sex on their birth certificate no longer need the approval of a primary physician.

Now, people who are interested in changing their sex only need to complete a request, have it notarized, and submit it to the health department.

California passed a similar legislation in October.

The liberal state now allows residents to adopt a "non-binary" gender option on their state driver's licenses.

Christian conservative leader Randy Thomasson, president of SaveCalifornia, said the bill promotes a big lie.

"This new law calls transsexuality good, when science, health, logic,and love inform us it's bad. Pushing so-called 'nonbinary' upon 15-year-olds applying for a learner's permit or 16-year-olds getting their drivers' licenses tells them a big lie about sex," he explained when the law was passed.

"It's an unchangeable law of Nature that you're male if you've inherited a Y chromosome from your father; if not, you're female," Thomasson said.

"Science and God's word agree you're either male or female, not in-between...parents will have to work even harder to teach their children the reliable facts of life," he added.