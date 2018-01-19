Ex-Olympic Doc Forced to Hear Victims: 'She took her own life because she couldn't deal with the pain'

LANSING, Mich. - In Michigan, it's another day of testimony from victims of former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.

He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct against young girls. Now his victims are telling their stories. Today begins day four of victim impact statements.

This week Nassar wrote the judge in the case a letter, saying he isn't mentally strong enough to listen to his victims recount his abuses.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called that "mumbo jumbo."

"Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense and ruining their lives," she told him as she appeared to fight back emotion.

As many as 100 women and girls are expected to share their stories.

"I am working on forgiving you Mr. Nassar. One day I will be able to, but I will never forget what you have done," said survivor Alexis Moore as she fought back tears.

There were heart-wrenching words from Chelsea Markham, who lost her daughter as a result of Nassar's abuse.

"She took her own life because she couldn't deal with the pain anymore," she told the court.

The 54-year-old doctor is accused of molesting more than 130 girls and young women while working as a team doctor for the U.S. gymnastics team and Michigan State University.

His victims include Olympians McKayla Moroney, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.

"Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world," said Kyle Stephens, who suffered Nassar's abuse for six years.

For some victims, the chance to confront Nassar and share their stories is a chance to heal.

"Your actions have had me by the throat for years and I am ready to be released by your clinch," Tiffany Thomas-Lopez told Nassar.

Katie Spicher told him, "Today is the last day you'll be talked about for me. All of us will persevere, move past what you've taken from us and be better."

In 2014, Michigan State University investigated Nassar, but the university concluded he did nothing wrong. He was allowed to continue working and abusing additional athletes until he was fired in 2016.

The school has set up a $10 million fund to help victims.

Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison.

Later this month, he'll be sentenced for sexual assaults in a separate case. He's already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography.