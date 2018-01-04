Experts Warn Hackers Can Access Homeowners Smart Security Devices

With more voice-activated speakers and other smart devices being used for security, experts are warning that while many have safeguards built in, they can't guarantee against hacks.

A new report by Associated Press is teaching buyers what to look for when purchasing a device and what risks to assess beforehand.

First on the list includes devices that let people check the weather or their personal calendar with simple voice commands. Concerns to consider with these are -- what if you're having private conversations at home? Are they getting sent over the internet, too?

Examples of this are Amazon's Echo and Google Home, since they're bigger brands they have safe guards built in. But there's no easy way for consumers to verify manufacturer promises, however, bigger companies can quickly fix security holes that crop up.

Video devices and online security cameras such as the Cam IQ let people check in on their pets or kids when away. They then typically store video online. Experts suggest turning the camera to face the wall when you're home, unplugging it completely and turning off the microphone so hackers don't get a peek at your life or gather personal information.

Last on the list are smart lock devices which let you unlock doors with an app. It alows you to open the door for guests or family even when you're not home. Burglars have been figuring out how to hack the system to break into your home without leaving a mess of broken windows or damaged doors behind.

All-in-all, stick with reputable brands. Gadgets from startups and no-name brands may offer little or no protection.