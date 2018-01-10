For KING & COUNTRY Singer Whose Son Nearly Died Asks for Prayer after His Skull Surgery

One of the lead singers for Christian music group "for KING & COUNTRY" is asking people to pray for his baby boy who just received reconstructive surgery on his skull Wednesday morning.

"Our sweet Leo is out of surgery & all went better than expected," Luke Smallbone wrote on Instagram. "We should have a week or so in the hospital depending on his healing & are so proud of the champ he is. We are very thankful for all of your prayers & continue lifting him up as he heals."

Luke and his wife, Courtney, discovered that Leo needed skull surgery after he was admitted to the hospital for another health concern.

In an Instagram post, they report Courtney was prompted by the Holy Spirit to check on Leo while he was sleeping. He was found not breathing and looked "gray and lifeless."

"Yesterday I was mowing the lawn when I heard my wife frantically yelling for me to call 911," he wrote in the September post. "I wasn't immediately sure why until I saw her holding our little boy, Leo, who was very gray and looking lifeless. She felt God impress on her to check on him while he was napping and after many prayers and some CPR, our little boy started to breathe again."

The couple is rejoicing post-surgery, but their hearts are heavy as they watch their son go through this tough time.

"I so wish he didn't have to walk through the physical pain, but the fact that he can have healing and restoration is a gift from God," Luke wrote on Instagram Monday.

"The heartache that I've experienced makes me very grateful that God allowed Jesus to die for us because my love is a broken love (yet still I feel so much!) but God's love, perfect," he continued. "I wonder how much more God's heart must have ached! Because of Jesus, my wife and I have this great hope and trust me...we cling to it tightly!"