Former Atheist’s Mic Drop Tweet Explains Why He Could No Longer Reject God’s Existence

In the midst of the holiday hustle and bustle, you might have missed a pretty incredible tweet from skeptical journalist-turned Christian apologist Lee Strobel — a message that briefly breaks down his take on the improbability of atheism.

Strobel’s simple message truly resonated, too, as it was sent just before Americans planned to celebrate Jesus’ birth, with scores of people responding to his break-down of what non-belief truly entails.

“To continue in atheism, I would need to believe that nothing produces everything, non-life produces life, randomness produces fine-tuning, chaos produces information, unconsciousness produces consciousness, and non-reason produces reason,” he wrote. “I simply didn’t have that much faith.”

To continue in atheism, I would need to believe that nothing produces everything, non-life produces life, randomness produces fine-tuning, chaos produces information, unconsciousness produces consciousness, and non-reason produces reason. I simply didn't have that much faith. — Lee Strobel (@LeeStrobel) December 24, 2017

While not everyone agreed with Strobel’s assessment, “The Case for Christ” author saw a slew of people who were moved by his framing of faith and belief.

“This is gold!” one Twitter user responded. Another added, “That is perfect.” Some atheists, of course, pushed back against the message, with debate and discussion ensuing.

Either way, Strobel gave people quite a bit to think about.

As Faithwire previously reported, Strobel famously found God after going on a quest to disprove the Bible.

Strobel, who was once the legal editor of the Chicago Tribune, set out on a complex and multifaceted quest in the early 1980s to disprove the Christian faith, recounting his story in the hit book “The Case for Christ” and a feature film by the same name.

The author said in a 2015 interview with The Blaze that a negative relationship with his father was a key factor in his initial path toward atheism.

“It propelled me toward my atheism. It sent me on a path looking for the kind of grace we know is there,” he told TheBlaze. “We can all imagine the perfect dad, loving and affirming and there for you … and that’s God, but so many don’t have perfect dads.”

It wasn’t until Strobel later went on a two-year quest to explore the Bible and ask questions of theologians that he eventually came to a shocking conclusion: Christianity is real, viable and the most sensical explanation for human existence.

Read more about this transformation here.