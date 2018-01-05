Franklin Graham Outraged at OH Billboard Campaign: 'Abortion is Evil, Because It's Murder'

A large abortion clinic in Ohio is running a new billboard campaign that aims to shift public opinion of abortion.

There are 16 billboards and each one has a phrase like, "Abortion is a blessing," or "Abortion is safer than childbirth."

Preterm, the abortion clinic behind the billboards, encourages people to share images of the billboards using hashtags #AllOfTheAbove and #MyAbortionMyLife.

"We want to push people to think about abortion in new, diverse ways with these billboards," Nancy Starner, Preterm's director of development and communications, said in a news release.

"We want the people in our community who have had abortions to know that they're not alone."

Evangelist Franklin Graham posted on social media about the new campaign – sharing a statement of his own about abortion.

An Ohio abortion clinic launched billboards that say things like “Abortion is life-saving,” “Abortion is a blessing,” and, “Abortion is safer than childbirth.” These are all lies. Here’s a billboard for them—“Abortion is evil, because it's murder.” 2/3 https://t.co/0HiVJkxSAK — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 4, 2018

On Facebook he posted Isaiah 5:20: "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil..."

The billboards are located across the city of Cleveland. The campaign follows Republican Gov. John Kasich's signing of legislation Dec. 22 that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.