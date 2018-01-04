Remembering the 'Faith and Redemption' of a TV Icon Who Suddenly 'Went Home'

Three Atlanta mayors, including Civil Rights leader Andrew Young, who was close friends with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Congressmen John Lewis and Hank Johnson, playwright and director Kenny Leon, former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo and several local television personalities were among those who attended Wednesday's public funeral for veteran Atlanta newswoman Amanda Davis.

"We loved Amanda because of who she was," Young said at her funeral, "And she was one of us- from the time she walked on the campus of Clark Atlanta University to the other morning when we heard that she'd gone on home."

The 62-year-old award-winning journalist died suddenly from a massive stroke while waiting to board a plane at the Atlanta airport. She had been a fixture in Atlanta television news for thirty years, mostly at Fox 5, which aired a tribute to Davis.

Davis was a devout Christian who was open about her struggles with alcohol. Her pastor, Dr. Marvin A. Moss recalled at her funeral a conversation he had with Davis.

"I said how do you keep going to the social functions and going to the dinners when you know people are talking about you," Moss said, "And she said, 'Well, everyone's not a Christian.'"

Meanwhile, female newscasters from across America are uniting to honor their fallen colleague and prevent similar tragedies by raising awareness about strokes. Social media is abuzz with women wearing red and using the hashtag #RedForAmanda.

New York reporter Averi Harper tweeted, "I'm wearing red today in remembrance of ATL anchor Amanda Davis. She died after suffering a massive stroke. Black women are more likely to suffer a stroke than any other group of women in the US.

St. Louis television journalist Kim Kelly Hudson tweeted, "This morning, I set out to wear #redforAmanda. I am thinking how a stroke took @cbs46 anchor Amanda Davis from us too soon. #StrokeAwareness can save lives and even quality of life. Learn the symptoms. And ladies, take care of yourselves."

Florida anchorwoman Jazmin Bailey tweeted, "Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.

64% of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease have no previous symptoms."

Symptoms of a stroke include face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty. People experiencing these symptoms need to seek immediate medical attention.

Dr. Crystal Moore told CBN News that while strokes are the fifth leading cause of death, they don't have to be, adding that the vast majority of strokes can be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyle choices such as controlling blood pressure, controlling diabetes, exercising, stopping tobacco use, losing weight and eating right which includes avoiding sugar and processed foods and eating lots of vegetables.