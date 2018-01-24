'Government's Not Going to Make Us a Virtuous Society': Rand Paul Gives Students a Reality Check

WASHINGTON – Some 90 students have gathered in the nation's capital this week for the Christian Student Leadership Conference.

During the week, conference attendees interact with and learn from top Christian leaders in the government about how they incorporate faith in their public service.

The goal of the conference is to recruit and encourage young, evangelical students to serve in the government.

One of this year's speakers is Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who spoke to the students about how government can only do so much to fix some of the problems our nation faces today.

"Government's not going to make us a virtuous society. I think that's very important when we think about what we want from government and where we're going," said Paul in his speech.

Paul says people around the world look to Washington to fix problems, but the reality is there are some things that the government can't fix. One example he pointed to is poverty.

"The number one thing linked to poverty in our country: having children before you're married," Paul noted. "I'm not here to moralize or tell you what's right or wrong. I'm just here to tell you that is the number one link."

Paul points to charts that show a great disparity in wealth between those who have children before they're married and don't finish high school, and people who wait until after college to have kids.

He says people look at these charts and ask, "What is the government doing about this?" to which he responds, "I can't make you wait."

The Kentucky senator says that when he meets with ministers who ask, 'What are you going to do to make us a better morale nation, he looks at them and says, 'Well what are you going to do?'

"There has to be a realization that the government can't do everything for you – you have to be a part of it," said Paul.

He also points out the benefits he sees in having a smaller government that gives the American people more power to help others instead of depending on government agencies to do it.

"The more government you have, or the more of your paycheck you give up, the less of your freedom you have," Paul warned.

He then asked the crowd if they were given $100 to help people, would they donate it to the federal welfare system or to a charity like the Salvation Army?

"I wouldn't hesitate for a second. There's no way I would send a dollar up here that I didn't have to," answered Paul. "They're not very good at it. They're so far away from the people, they can't do it."

"You say, 'Well government does do some good for people.' They probably do, but they're horribly inefficient at it," continued Paul. "Government is best that governs least, so you have more freedom."

"But government is also best that governs at a more local level," he added. "It doesn't make it perfect, but you can at least see it."

He warned, "If you send it up here, we will throw lots of money at it and it won't be any better."

***To hear more from Paul's speech, click play in above.***