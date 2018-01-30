Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Jamie Grace and Reba Sing Powerful Worship Song Together in Instagram Video

01-30-2018
CBN News

Contemporary Christian musical artist Jamie Grace congratulated fellow singer Reba McEntire on her recent Grammy win in an Instagram video this week. 

"Ahhh, @reba!! I'm so happy for you and your #Grammy win tonight!!" Grace said in the post. 

She also posted a video of her and Reba singing the hit song "Back to God" from Reba's album "Songs of Faith." 

"Throwback to rehearsing #BackToGod when we performed together last year! #SongsOfFaith is such an incredible album and so many people are being blessed by it," Grace said. 

Watch the powerful clip of them singing together below:

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles