Jamie Grace and Reba Sing Powerful Worship Song Together in Instagram Video

Contemporary Christian musical artist Jamie Grace congratulated fellow singer Reba McEntire on her recent Grammy win in an Instagram video this week.
"Ahhh, @reba!! I'm so happy for you and your #Grammy win tonight!!" Grace said in the post.
She also posted a video of her and Reba singing the hit song "Back to God" from Reba's album "Songs of Faith."
"Throwback to rehearsing #BackToGod when we performed together last year! #SongsOfFaith is such an incredible album and so many people are being blessed by it," Grace said.
Watch the powerful clip of them singing together below:
