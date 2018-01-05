Missing: Police on Hunt for Stolen Jesus, Mary, Joseph, Sheep Nativity Scene

Still no clues in the theft of a nativity from a church over the Christmas holiday.

A Maine church was in for a big surprise this Christmas season when leaders discovered someone had stolen pieces of the church's nativity scene.

A custodian for Most Holy Trinity Church became aware of the theft on Dec. 27 when he drove by the church and saw that Mary, Joseph, and one or two of the sheep were missing, according to Journal Tribune. Surveillance footage reveals the theft happened on Dec. 26, but police are unable to identify the suspect.

"I can't imagine stealing from a church," Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements told Journal Tribune. Clements said even though the plastic resin figures had little value, they were important to the community.

This is not the first time someone has stolen pieces of the church's nativity scene. The baby Jesus figurine was stolen a few years ago.