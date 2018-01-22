New Evidence Emerges on Anti-Trump Agents at FBI and Mueller's Russia Team

The Justice Department has turned over more text messages between an anti-Trump FBI agent and FBI lawyer from the team investigating Russia's involvement in the election.

But the department also added in a letter to lawmakers that they failed to "preserve and retrieve" about five months of communications.



Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were removed from Robert Mueller's Russia investigation team following derogatory texts about President Donald Trump.

Strzok was a veteran counterintelligence agent who worked on the Clinton email case and was later reassigned on the team investigating ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign. Page was an FBI lawyer also involved in Mueller's investigation.

New text messages between the pair reveal that they knew charges would not be filed against Hilary Clinton as a result of an investigation into her email server.

The messages were exchanged before Clinton was even interviewed by the FBI, seeming to indicate Comey had made up his mind before finishing the investigation.

The texts reference Attorney General Loretta Lynch's decision to accept the FBI's conclusion in that case and draft a statement that former FBI Director James Comey had prepared in anticipation of closing out the Clinton investigation without criminal charges.

"Timing looks like h***," Strzok texted Page in July 2016.

"Yeah, that is awful timing," Page agreed. In a later message, she added, "It's a real profile in couragw [sic], since she knows no charges will be brought."

Last month, the Justice Department made public hundreds of text messages that were exchanged between Page and Strzok before they were a part of the Mueller investigation.

Republicans lawmakers believe the communications reveal that the FBI and Mueller's team are politically biased against Trump.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is denying those claims.

The Justice Department has sent Congress 384 pages of additional text messages, but according to a letter sent to Congress, the FBI told the department they were unable to preserve or retrieve text messages sent to Strzok from Dec. 14, 2016, to May 7, 2017.

They explained that the gap was due to "misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI's collection capabilities."