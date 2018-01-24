Say Goodbye to Christopher Columbus: San Francisco Joins Crusade of Cities Dissing Columbus Day

The City of San Francisco has announced they are replacing Columbus Day. The second Monday in October will now be known as Indigenous Peoples Day.

City officials say they want to honor Native American people who were here before Columbus "discovered" America, and condemn the atrocities they suffered.

Tuesday's vote in San Francisco upset some Italian Americans who say they're losing the October holiday meant to celebrate their unique heritage.

Officials say they hope the board can find a way to honor Italian Americans.

San Francisco joined at least 55 other cities, including Los Angeles and Minneapolis, which have also renamed the holiday to celebrate people who were here before the arrival of Europeans like Christopher Columbus.